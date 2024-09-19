Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Rises 2.1％ as Yen Weakens after Fed’s Bumper Rate Cut

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average rose more than 2% on Thursday, led by export-oriented stocks, as the yen weakened against the U.S. dollar despite a bumper interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

The Nikkei was up 2.1% at 37,133.34, as of 00:08 GMT, while the broader Topix was up 1.9% to 2,614,09.

The dollar edged higher in choppy trading after the Fed cut rates by half a percentage point, citing greater confidence that inflation will continue to recede to the U.S. central bank’s 2% annual target.