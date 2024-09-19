Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Rises 2.1％ as Yen Weakens after Fed’s Bumper Rate Cut
11:28 JST, September 19, 2024
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average rose more than 2% on Thursday, led by export-oriented stocks, as the yen weakened against the U.S. dollar despite a bumper interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.
The Nikkei was up 2.1% at 37,133.34, as of 00:08 GMT, while the broader Topix was up 1.9% to 2,614,09.
The dollar edged higher in choppy trading after the Fed cut rates by half a percentage point, citing greater confidence that inflation will continue to recede to the U.S. central bank’s 2% annual target.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
British Rock Band Oasis to Reunite for 2025 Tour
-
China Stops Foreign Adoptions of its Children After Three Decades
-
TikTok’s Keith Lee Says D.C. Dining Is Too Boozy. Insiders Disagree.
-
Pope Opens Asia Odyssey with Stop in Indonesia to Rally Catholics, Hail Religious Freedom Tradition
-
Airlines Suspend Flights as Middle East Tensions Rise
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
- Strong Typhoon Shanshan Predicted to Approach Western, Eastern Japan Earliest on Wednesday