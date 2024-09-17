Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Slumps on Strong Yen Worries before Fed Decision
12:30 JST, September 17, 2024
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average sank on Tuesday, weighed down by woories of a stronger yen, as investors braced for a super-sized interest rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve this week.
The Nikkei dropped 1.5% to 36,023.51, as of 0127 GMT, as the market reopened after a national holiday on Monday, when Japan’s currency hit a more than one-year high against the dollar.
The broader Topix index slumped 1.3%.
Technology giants were the biggest drag on the Nikkei, amid broader losses in export-dependent companies. Chip-sector peers declining on Wall Street overnight also weighed on sentiment.
Market odds of a 50-basis point (bp) Fed rate cut on Wednesday have soared to 67%, versus 33% probability for a quarter-point reduction.
In total, 120 bps of cuts are priced for the remaining three Fed meetings this year, which means traders expect a second outsized reduction either in November or December.
The Bank of Japan will announce its policy decision on Friday. While no rate increase is expected this time, officials have struck hawkish postures in recent communications, fueling bets for a faster pace of policy normalization.
“People are concerned about the potential for the yen to continue to rise,” with “both the Fed and BOJ playing their parts in that,” said Masayuki Kichikawa, chief macro strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.
“People, including myself, are starting to get the impression the BOJ is in a rush to raise interest rates, irrespective of developments in the economy.”
Of the Nikkei’s 225 components, 167 fell and 58 rose.
Chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron dived 5.6%, becoming the biggest drag on the index. Chip-testing machinery maker Advantest sagged 4.5%, and artificial intelligence-focused startup investor SoftBank Group slid 3.7%. Sony Group tumbled 4.5%.
Automakers were also standout underperformers, with Toyota Motor dropping 2.9% and Nissan off 2.5%.
The yen soared as high as 139.58 per dollar JPY=EBS on Monday, crossing 140 for the first time since July of 2023. It was last changing hands at 140.40, about 0.16% stronger than Monday’s closing level.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
British Rock Band Oasis to Reunite for 2025 Tour
-
China Stops Foreign Adoptions of its Children After Three Decades
-
TikTok’s Keith Lee Says D.C. Dining Is Too Boozy. Insiders Disagree.
-
Pope Opens Asia Odyssey with Stop in Indonesia to Rally Catholics, Hail Religious Freedom Tradition
-
Airlines Suspend Flights as Middle East Tensions Rise
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
- Typhoon No. 10 Forecast to Develop; Move into Pacific Ocean South of Japan on Aug. 26