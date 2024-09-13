Russia’s Shoigu Meets North Korea’s Kim in Pyongyang Source:
17:21 JST, September 13, 2024
MOSCOW, Sept 13 (Reuters) – Top Russian security official Sergei Shoigu held talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a visit to Pyongyang on Friday, Russian news agencies said.
The visit took place at a critical juncture in the war in Ukraine, for which the United States says North Korea has supplied ammunition and ballistic missiles to Russia.
The U.S. and its allies are weighing a decision on whether to let Ukraine use Western-supplied long-range missiles to strike deep inside Russia. President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that if that happened, the West would be fighting directly with Russia.
Moscow and Pyongyang have denied arms transfers but have vowed to boost military ties. Russia has deepened its relations with North Korea since the start of the Ukraine war, and Kim received Putin on a state visit in June.
Shoigu was Russian defense minister until May, and is now secretary of the Security Council which brings together Putin, his military and intelligence chiefs and other senior figures.
“As part of the ongoing strategic dialog between our countries, a substantive exchange of views took place with Korean colleagues on a wide range of issues on the bilateral and international agenda,” state news agency RIA quoted the Security Council as saying.
It said the meetings took place in an “exceptionally trusting, friendly atmosphere” and would make an important contribution to the implementation of agreements reached between Putin and Kim at their summit three months ago.
