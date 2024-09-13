Home>News Services>Reuters

US State Department Approves Potential $165 million Sale of Tank Trailers to Israel

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of heavy-duty tank trailers and related equipment to Israel in a deal valued at $164.6 million, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

The principal contractor would be Leonardo DRS DRS.O, according to the release.


