China Says It Took ‘Control Measures’ against Philippine Vessel in South China Sea

BEIJING, Aug 25 (Reuters) – China said on Sunday it had taken “control measures” against a Philippine vessel in the South China Sea, where the two countries have had escalating confrontations over disputed waters.

China’s coast guard said in a statement the vessel had “illegally” entered waters near the Sabina Shoal and had repeatedly approached Chinese coast guard ships in a dangerous manner.