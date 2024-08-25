China Says It Took ‘Control Measures’ against Philippine Vessel in South China Sea
17:00 JST, August 25, 2024
BEIJING, Aug 25 (Reuters) – China said on Sunday it had taken “control measures” against a Philippine vessel in the South China Sea, where the two countries have had escalating confrontations over disputed waters.
China’s coast guard said in a statement the vessel had “illegally” entered waters near the Sabina Shoal and had repeatedly approached Chinese coast guard ships in a dangerous manner.
