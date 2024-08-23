Body of British Tech Entrepreneur Lynch Retrieved from Yacht, Daughter Missing

REUTERS/Henry Nicholls//File Photo

British entrepreneur Mike Lynch leaves the High Court in London, Britain March 25, 2019.

PORTICELLO, Italy, Aug 22 (Reuters) – The body of British tech magnate Mike Lynch was retrieved on Thursday from the wreck of a yacht that sank earlier this week off Sicily during a storm, Massimo Mariani, an interior ministry official, told Reuters.

Lynch’s daughter, the last person unaccounted for after the shipwreck, is still missing, Mariani said, adding that she may be inside the wreck or could have been tossed into the sea as the boat sank.