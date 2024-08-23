Singapore Says It Has Detected 13 Cases of Mpox Clade 2 Infection in 2024
11:04 JST, August 23, 2024
SINGAPORE, Aug 22 (Reuters) – Singapore has detected 13 cases of mpox Clade 2 infections this year, the health ministry said in a bulletin on Thursday.
To date, all mpox infections in the city state have been the “less severe” Clade 2 infections, it added.
Earlier on Thursday, Thailand confirmed an mpox case reported this week was the Clade 1b strain of the virus, the second confirmed case of the variant outside of Africa. Clade 1b has triggered global concern due to the ease with which it spreads though routine close contact.
The World Health Organization declared the recent outbreak of the disease a public health emergency of international concern after the new variant was identified.
Singapore said it was monitoring the global situation closely.
The health ministry said that as a precaution, it will from Friday screen the temperatures of travellers arriving at Changi and Seletar airports from places exposed to the risk of mpox outbreaks.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Alain Delon: Women He Loved and Left
-
Japan Ends Megaquake Advisory on Nankai Trough Disasters
-
How Lahaina’s More than 150-year-old Banyan Tree Is Coming Back to Life after Devastating Fire
-
US and Allies Prepare to Defend Israel as Netanyahu Says It’s Already in ‘Multi-Front War’ with I
-
How Coca-Cola Tried and Failed to Suppress a Boycott over Gaza
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Mull Raising Interest Rates to 0.25%
- BOJ Decides to Raise Short-term Policy Interest Rate to Around 0.25%
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
- Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)