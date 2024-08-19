India PM Modi to Visit Ukraine, Foreign Ministry Says
16:38 JST, August 19, 2024
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ukraine, the Indian foreign ministry said on Monday, his first trip to the war-torn country since its conflict with Russia and about a month after he met President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
Details of the trip will be shared later in the day, the foreign ministry said. Indian media have reported that Modi is likely to visit Kyiv this month.
Western capitals have imposed sanctions on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, but friendly nations such as India and China have continued to trade with it.
India has refrained from directly blaming Russia – for what Moscow calls a special military operation – while urging the neighbors to resolve the conflict through dialog and diplomacy.
The U.S. has raised concerns over India’s relationship with Russia, especially at a time when Washington has been seeking to strengthen ties with New Delhi as a potential counterweight to an ascendant China.
New Delhi is seeking to deepen its relationship with the West while keeping ties intact with old friend Russia.
