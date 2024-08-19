Home>News Services>Reuters

Philippines Says South China Sea Actions Not Provocative

Ezra Acayan/Pool via REUTERS
National Security Council spokesperson Jonathan Malaya speak to the press during a news conference in response to recent aggression of the Chinese Coast Guard against Philippine vessels in the South China Sea, at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila, Philippines, August 07, 2023.

11:59 JST, August 19, 2024

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines’ actions to assert its rights in the South China Sea are not provocative, Jonathan Malaya, spokesperson for the country’s security council, said on Monday.

