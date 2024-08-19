Kyiv’s Air Defense Systems Trying to Repel Russia’s Air Attack, Ukraine’s Military Says
10:57 JST, August 19, 2024
KYIV (Reuters) – Air defense units were engaged early on Monday on the outskirts of Kyiv trying to repel Russia’s air attack, Kyiv’s military administration said on the Telegram messaging app.
Reuters’ witnesses heard the blasts in what sounded like air defense units at work.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Alain Delon: Women He Loved and Left
-
Japan Ends Megaquake Advisory on Nankai Trough Disasters
-
How Lahaina’s More than 150-year-old Banyan Tree Is Coming Back to Life after Devastating Fire
-
US and Allies Prepare to Defend Israel as Netanyahu Says It’s Already in ‘Multi-Front War’ with I
-
Taiwan’s Air Force Cancels Drills as Typhoon Approaches. Naval and Land Exercises to Continue
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Mull Raising Interest Rates to 0.25%
- Govt Panel to Propose ¥50 Raise in Average Minimum Wage; Increase Would Set Record High for 4th Straight Year
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Lodging Taxes Mulled Across Japan as Response to Overtourism; Business Community Voices Concerns About Impact
- Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan