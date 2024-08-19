Home>News Services>Reuters

Kyiv’s Air Defense Systems Trying to Repel Russia’s Air Attack, Ukraine’s Military Says

REUTERS/File Photo
The Ukrainian flag

Reuters

10:57 JST, August 19, 2024

KYIV (Reuters) – Air defense units were engaged early on Monday on the outskirts of Kyiv trying to repel Russia’s air attack, Kyiv’s military administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters’ witnesses heard the blasts in what sounded like air defense units at work.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Reuters Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING