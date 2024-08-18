Home>News Services>Reuters

Air Defense Units Engaging Russian Air Attack on Kyiv, Ukraine Military Says

REUTERS/File Photo
The Ukrainian flag

Reuters

16:20 JST, August 18, 2024

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian air defense units were seeking to repel a Russian air attack on Kyiv early on Sunday, the military administration of the capital said.

A Reuters witness heard blasts that sounded like air defense systems.

Kyiv, its surrounding region and most of central and northeast Ukraine were under air raid alerts from around 0200 GMT.

