Air Defense Units Engaging Russian Air Attack on Kyiv, Ukraine Military Says
16:20 JST, August 18, 2024
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian air defense units were seeking to repel a Russian air attack on Kyiv early on Sunday, the military administration of the capital said.
A Reuters witness heard blasts that sounded like air defense systems.
Kyiv, its surrounding region and most of central and northeast Ukraine were under air raid alerts from around 0200 GMT.
