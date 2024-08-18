South Korea, Japan, US Leaders Renew Pledge to Cooperate on Regional Challenges
16:00 JST, August 18, 2024
SEOUL (Reuters) – The leaders of South Korea, Japan and the United States issued a joint statement on Sunday marking the anniversary of their summit at Camp David and reaffirmed a pledge to jointly tackle regional challenges, South Korea’s presidential office said.
The principles on trilateral cooperation established at the summit last year continues to serve as a roadmap for the three countries’ cooperation, the statement issued by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s office said.
“We stand by our commitment to consult on regional challenges, provocations and threats affecting our collective interests and security,” it said.
U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Yoon met on Aug. 18 and agreed to deepen military and economic cooperation and take a united stand against China’s growing power and security threats from North Korea.
South Korean media said the leaders plan to meet again this year, citing unnamed sources, but said it was not yet clear when, especially since Kishida has announced he would be stepping down.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Ends Megaquake Advisory on Nankai Trough Disasters
-
U.S. President Joe Biden Drops Out of the 2024 Race after Disastrous Debate Inflamed Age Concerns
-
How Lahaina’s More than 150-year-old Banyan Tree Is Coming Back to Life after Devastating Fire
-
US and Allies Prepare to Defend Israel as Netanyahu Says It’s Already in ‘Multi-Front War’ with I
-
Taiwan’s Air Force Cancels Drills as Typhoon Approaches. Naval and Land Exercises to Continue
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Mull Raising Interest Rates to 0.25%
- Govt Panel to Propose ¥50 Raise in Average Minimum Wage; Increase Would Set Record High for 4th Straight Year
- Lodging Taxes Mulled Across Japan as Response to Overtourism; Business Community Voices Concerns About Impact
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan