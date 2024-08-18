Russia launches third ballistic missile attack on Kyiv this month, Ukraine says
15:56 JST, August 18, 2024
KYIV (Reuters) – Russia launched on Sunday its third ballistic missile on Kyiv in August, with preliminary data showing that all the air weapons were destroyed on their approach to the city, the military administration of the Ukrainian capital said.
“This is already the third ballistic strike on the capital in August, with exact intervals of six days between each attack,” Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.
“According to preliminary information, the Russians again, for the third time in a row, most likely used North Korean ballistic missiles.”
Popko added that Ukraine’s air defense units also destroyed a number of drones launched by Russia.
The scope of the attack was not immediately clear. Popko said there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
Reuters could not independently verify the type of missiles launched. A Reuters witness heard blasts that sounded like air defense systems early on Sunday.
About two hours after the initial attack, Kyiv, its surrounding region and most of central and northeast Ukraine were under fresh raid alerts, with threats of more missiles heading towards the city, Ukraine’s air force said.
