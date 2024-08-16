Japan’s Nikkei Jumps as Recession Fears Ease on US Retail Sales Data (Update 1)
13:40 JST, August 16, 2024 (updated at 15:50 JST)
TOKYO, Aug 16 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average climbed nearly 3% on Friday and notched its best week in more than four years, as strong U.S. retail sales data soothed fears of a recession in the world’s largest economy and Japan’s top trading partner.
The Nikkei closed 3.6% higher at 38,062.67, locking in its second-largest daily gain for the year, while the broader Topix finished up about 3% at 2,678.60.
The Nikkei logged its biggest weekly gain since April 2020, rising over 8%, buoyed by easing concerns about the state of the U.S. economy, a pause in the yen’s rapid appreciation and a pick-up in Japan’s economic growth.
Wall Street’s main indexes closed higher on Thursday after U.S. retail sales increased 1% in July following a downwardly revised 0.2% drop in June.
The rally was broad-based, with 219 of the Nikkei’s 225 constituents advancing against 5 decliners, while shares of many big names surged.
Nikkei heavyweight Fast Retailing jumped 6.2%, while chip-related share Tokyo Electron gained 4.8%, along with peer Advantest, adding 6.8%.
Meanwhile, the yen weakened against the dollar overnight in a boost to Japan’s export-related shares like automaker Toyota Motor, which rose about 2%.
The Nikkei fell more than 12% on Aug. 5 in its biggest single-day decline since Black Monday amid a storm of concerns, including U.S. recession fears sparked by a weak jobs report and a sharply stronger yen.
It has since clawed back those losses but remains well off an all-time peak of 42,426.77 touched in mid-July.
“The market is gradually recovering from last week’s shock but I don’t think we’ll see it completely shaken off until the August nonfarm payrolls data,” said Kyle Rodda, a senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.
“That will tell us whether the sell-off was a knee-jerk reaction or a rational response to a meaningful growth shock.”
Among individual shares on Friday, electrical component maker Fujikura rallied over 11% to become the biggest percentage gainer.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
U.S. President Joe Biden Drops Out of the 2024 Race after Disastrous Debate Inflamed Age Concerns
-
Japan Ends Megaquake Advisory on Nankai Trough Disasters
-
How Lahaina’s More than 150-year-old Banyan Tree Is Coming Back to Life after Devastating Fire
-
US and Allies Prepare to Defend Israel as Netanyahu Says It’s Already in ‘Multi-Front War’ with I
-
Taiwan’s Air Force Cancels Drills as Typhoon Approaches. Naval and Land Exercises to Continue
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Mull Raising Interest Rates to 0.25%
- Govt Panel to Propose ¥50 Raise in Average Minimum Wage; Increase Would Set Record High for 4th Straight Year
- Major Japanese Real Estate Companies Broaden Presence in Asia; Technologies to Tackle Environmental Issues Attracting Interest
- Lodging Taxes Mulled Across Japan as Response to Overtourism; Business Community Voices Concerns About Impact
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake