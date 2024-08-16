Hurricane Ernesto Nears Bermuda as Puerto Rico Outages Persist





Aug 14 (Reuters) – Ernesto has strengthened into a hurricane north of Puerto Rico and is likely to cause significant flooding across Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

Ernesto was located about 175 miles (280 km) northwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kmh), the Miami-based forecaster said in its latest advisory.