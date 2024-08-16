Eastern Taiwan Rattled by Second Quake, No Immediate Reports of Damage
9:30 JST, August 16, 2024
TAIPEI, Aug 16 (Reuters) – A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck 34 km (21 miles) off Taiwan’s eastern city of Hualien on Friday, the island’s weather administration said, with no immediate reports of damage from the second large quake to hit the island in less than a day.
The quake shook buildings in capital Taipei. Authorities said subway services in the city continued at lower speeds.
The quake had a depth of 9.7 km, the weather administration said, and followed a 5.7 magnitude earthquake that struck off Taiwan’s northeastern shore on late Thursday.
Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.
In April, the biggest earthquake to hit Taiwan in at least 25 years killed nine people and injured more than 900.
"News Services"
