Banksy Frees the Animals at London Zoo in Mural Series Finale
14:35 JST, August 14, 2024
LONDON (Reuters) – Street artist Banksy on Tuesday claimed the ninth – and perhaps final – mural of his animal-themed art trail across London, with a painting on the shutters of the capital’s zoo showing a gorilla freeing a sea lion and birds.
The series began with a mountain goat on Monday and was followed by eight other artworks, including three monkeys hanging from a railway bridge, the silhouette of a wolf on a satellite dish and two pelicans above a fish and chip shop.
The zoo painting shows a gorilla prising open a metal shutter to release birds and a sea lion. Banksy has posted pictures of all his murals on his Instagram account.
The BBC, citing Banksy’s team, said the gorilla artwork was the final piece of the series. The artist’s team did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.
London Zoo staff were thrilled to find the latest mural had been painted on their doorstep and many passers-by have been popping over to admire it and take pictures, said zoo media manager Rebecca Blanchard.
“This is bringing so many smiles to people’s faces this morning,” Blanchard said as she stood in front of the mural. She said the zoo still had to decide what to do with it but they were “definitely keeping it and preserving it.”
Blanchard said the artwork might be the “grand finale” of what she described as an “incredible series celebrating animals.”
Theories have swirled on social media about the meaning of the works by an artist who has highlighted themes such as war and climate change in his previous work.
Some speculated they could be related to the riots and racist attacks that have swept the country in the past week, others linked them to the idea that humanity is seeding its own downfall.
-
REUTERS/Mina Kim
A new artwork by the British artist Banksy is painted next to a car in Charlton, London, Britain, August 12, 2024.
-
REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska
People walk past new artwork of a cat, by the British artist Banksy, on Edgware Road, in London, Britain, August 10, 2024.
-
REUTERS/Toby Melville
People view a new artwork by the British artist Banksy, in Kew, west London, Britain, August 5, 2024.
-
REUTERS/Mina Kim
A person skateboards by a new artwork by the British artist Banksy, in Fulham, London, Britain, August 6, 2024.
-
REUTERS/Mina Kim
New artwork by the British artist Banksy is seen, in Shoreditch, London, Britain, August 7, 2024.
-
REUTERS/Toby Melville
A person cycles past a new artwork by the British artist Banksy above the Bonners Fish Bar takeaway restaurant in Walthamstow, in London, Britain, August 9, 2024.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
U.S. President Joe Biden Drops Out of the 2024 Race after Disastrous Debate Inflamed Age Concerns
-
Widespread Technology Outage Disrupts Flights, Banks, Media Outlets and Companies around the World
-
How Lahaina’s More than 150-year-old Banyan Tree Is Coming Back to Life after Devastating Fire
-
US and Allies Prepare to Defend Israel as Netanyahu Says It’s Already in ‘Multi-Front War’ with I
-
Taiwan’s Air Force Cancels Drills as Typhoon Approaches. Naval and Land Exercises to Continue
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Govt Panel to Propose ¥50 Raise in Average Minimum Wage; Increase Would Set Record High for 4th Straight Year
- BOJ to Mull Raising Interest Rates to 0.25%
- Japan Cuts Growth Forecast, Prime Minister Warns of Weak-Yen Pain
- Major Japanese Real Estate Companies Broaden Presence in Asia; Technologies to Tackle Environmental Issues Attracting Interest
- Lodging Taxes Mulled Across Japan as Response to Overtourism; Business Community Voices Concerns About Impact