Blinken Postpones Middle East Trip amid ‘Uncertainty,’ Axios Reports
14:05 JST, August 14, 2024
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed his trip to the Middle East, delaying his planned Tuesday departure, Axios reported ahead of planned Gaza ceasefire talks this week.
The top U.S. diplomat’s travel was delayed over “uncertainty about the situation,” Axios said, citing two unnamed sources.
On Tuesday, Hamas fired two rockets aimed at Tel Aviv for the first time in months while Israel launched separate deadly airstrikes in Gaza. On Monday, U.S. officials had said they expected Thursday’s talks to continue as planned.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
U.S. President Joe Biden Drops Out of the 2024 Race after Disastrous Debate Inflamed Age Concerns
-
Widespread Technology Outage Disrupts Flights, Banks, Media Outlets and Companies around the World
-
How Lahaina’s More than 150-year-old Banyan Tree Is Coming Back to Life after Devastating Fire
-
US and Allies Prepare to Defend Israel as Netanyahu Says It’s Already in ‘Multi-Front War’ with I
-
Taiwan’s Air Force Cancels Drills as Typhoon Approaches. Naval and Land Exercises to Continue
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Govt Panel to Propose ¥50 Raise in Average Minimum Wage; Increase Would Set Record High for 4th Straight Year
- BOJ to Mull Raising Interest Rates to 0.25%
- Japan Cuts Growth Forecast, Prime Minister Warns of Weak-Yen Pain
- Major Japanese Real Estate Companies Broaden Presence in Asia; Technologies to Tackle Environmental Issues Attracting Interest
- Lodging Taxes Mulled Across Japan as Response to Overtourism; Business Community Voices Concerns About Impact