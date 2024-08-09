Russia’s Lipetsk Region Hit by ‘Massive’ Drone Attack, Governor Says
17:26 JST, August 9, 2024
Aug 9 (Reuters) – Russia evacuated people on Friday from parts of its western region of Lipetsk after a “massive attack” by Ukrainian drones caused explosions, disrupted power supply and wounded nine people, regional governor Igor Artamonov said.
Four villages, some of them situated near an air force base, were being evacuated after a state of emergency was declared in the Lipetsk municipal district, Artamonov said on the Telegram messaging app.
A fire had broken out at the air base outside Lipetsk city, the Interfax news agency reported, citing local emergency officials.
Artamonov said the regional government has canceled all entertainment events and would provide increased security for other events such as sports.
“We will not be frightened, we will not give in, but we also do not plan to risk the lives of our people,” he said.
Separately, the governor of the Russian-held city of Sevastopol in Crimea, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said on Telegram that Russian forces destroyed three drones and three drone boats near the city.
Russia’s defense ministry said a total of 75 Ukrainian drones have been destroyed overnight over Russia, according to the RIA news agency, most of them over the Belgorod and Lipetsk regions.
Ukrainian authorities have not reported any strikes on the Lipetsk region.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
FBI Identifies Thomas Matthew Crooks as ‘Subject Involved’ in Trump Rally Shooting
-
Donald Trump Whisked off Stage in Pennsylvania after Apparent Gunshots Rang Through the Crowd
-
U.S. President Joe Biden Drops Out of the 2024 Race after Disastrous Debate Inflamed Age Concerns
-
Widespread Technology Outage Disrupts Flights, Banks, Media Outlets and Companies around the World
-
How Lahaina’s More than 150-year-old Banyan Tree Is Coming Back to Life after Devastating Fire
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Cuts Growth Forecast, Prime Minister Warns of Weak-Yen Pain
- Kansai Airports to Add Slots, Flight Paths for Expo; Steps Taken to Limit Additional Noise for Residents
- Govt Panel to Propose ¥50 Raise in Average Minimum Wage; Increase Would Set Record High for 4th Straight Year
- Major Japanese Real Estate Companies Broaden Presence in Asia; Technologies to Tackle Environmental Issues Attracting Interest
- Lodging Taxes Mulled Across Japan as Response to Overtourism; Business Community Voices Concerns About Impact