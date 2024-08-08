Taylor Swift Vienna Concerts Cancelled, Chancellor Says Tragedy Averted
12:44 JST, August 8, 2024
BERLIN (Reuters) – Taylor Swift’s three concerts in Vienna this week were canceled after the government confirmed a planned attack at the stadium, the organizer announced late on Wednesday, and Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer said “a tragedy was prevented.”
“Thanks to the intensive cooperation of our police and the newly established DSN with foreign services, the threat was identified early on, combated and a tragedy prevented,” Nehammer said in a post on social media platform X. DSN is Austria’s Directorate for Security and Intelligence.
“With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety,” Barracuda.music said in a post on Instagram, adding all tickets would be automatically refunded.
Austrian police on Wednesday detained two people suspected of plotting attacks on concerts, Franz Ruf, director general for public security, said at a news conference on Wednesday evening.
“During our investigations, we identified preparatory actions and noted that the 19 year-old suspect had a particular focus on the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna,” Ruf said, adding that the suspect, an Austrian citizen, had pledged allegiance to Islamic state. Another suspect was later arrested in Vienna.
Police searched the residence of one of the suspects in Ternitz, Lower Austria, and were analyzing items from the home. Local media, citing police sources, said three suspects were still on the run.
Earlier on Wednesday before the cancellation announcement, police had said the events would take place but with increased entry checks and personal searches, with deployment of special units including anti-terror and bomb disposal teams, advising the public to arrive early at the events.
Three Taylor Swift concerts were scheduled to take place In Vienna from Thursday to Saturday. Police had been expecting around 65,000 attendees at each show, as well as up to 15,000 people outside the stadium without tickets, which fed security concerns.
The shows were to be part of the record-breaking Eras Tour by the American singer-songwriter which started on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, U.S., and is set to conclude on Dec. 8, 2024, in Vancouver, Canada.
Swift, 34, has not yet commented on the cancellations on her official Instagram account which has 283 million followers.
The singer has been taking Europe by storm, prompting some pundits to envisage an economic windfall as fans flock to dozens of sold-out shows from Dublin to Warsaw and beyond.
After Vienna, Swift was set to sing in London where six concerts are scheduled at Wembley Stadium, starting on Aug. 15.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
FBI Identifies Thomas Matthew Crooks as ‘Subject Involved’ in Trump Rally Shooting
-
Donald Trump Whisked off Stage in Pennsylvania after Apparent Gunshots Rang Through the Crowd
-
U.S. President Joe Biden Drops Out of the 2024 Race after Disastrous Debate Inflamed Age Concerns
-
Widespread Technology Outage Disrupts Flights, Banks, Media Outlets and Companies around the World
-
How Lahaina’s More than 150-year-old Banyan Tree Is Coming Back to Life after Devastating Fire
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Cuts Growth Forecast, Prime Minister Warns of Weak-Yen Pain
- Kansai Airports to Add Slots, Flight Paths for Expo; Steps Taken to Limit Additional Noise for Residents
- Major Japanese Real Estate Companies Broaden Presence in Asia; Technologies to Tackle Environmental Issues Attracting Interest
- Lodging Taxes Mulled Across Japan as Response to Overtourism; Business Community Voices Concerns About Impact
- Japan, 5 Mekong River Countries Adopt New Strategy; Initiatives for Post-COVID-19 Resilience, Digitalization, Security