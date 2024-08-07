Japan’s April Yen-buying Intervention Sets New Daily Record
12:50 JST, August 7, 2024
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan said on Wednesday that it conducted a record single-day yen-buying intervention in April, selling 5.92 trillion yen ($40.83 billion) worth of dollars in a fight against a falling yen at that time.
Quarterly data from the Ministry of Finance (MOF) showed that Japan spent a record 5.92 trillion yen on a single-day yen-buying intervention on April 29 and a further 3.87 trillion yen on May 1.
The previous single-day record for such intervention was 5.62 trillion yen spent on Oct. 21, 2022, according to MOF data available since 1991.
The latest data represent a detailed daily breakdown of the previously revealed 9.79 trillion yen intervention made during the period from April 26 through May 29.
The two rounds of massive dollar-selling intervention helped push up the yen by 5% from a 34-year low of 160.245 per dollar, but failed to reverse the yen’s longer-term weakness.
The yen resumed its downturn and slid to a 38-year low of 161.76 per dollar in July, prompting Tokyo to intervene again and spend another 5.53 trillion yen to support its currency.
Later in July, the yen staged a sharp rally as traders aggressively unwound carry trades after a slew of economic data raised the prospect of a U.S. economic downturn and bigger rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.
Separate data from the finance ministry on Wednesday showed that Japan’s foreign reserves fell to $1.22 trillion at the end of July, down $12.4 billion from a month earlier, largely due to a drop in foreign securities holdings.
The decline in reserves reflect the sale of its U.S. Treasury holdings to finance the dollar-selling, yen-buying intervention, analysts said.
Japanese authorities would not reveal the make-up of the country’s foreign reserves, but most of the foreign securities holdings are believed by economists to be in U.S. Treasuries.
$1 = 144.9800 yen
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
FBI Identifies Thomas Matthew Crooks as ‘Subject Involved’ in Trump Rally Shooting
-
Donald Trump Whisked off Stage in Pennsylvania after Apparent Gunshots Rang Through the Crowd
-
U.S. President Joe Biden Drops Out of the 2024 Race after Disastrous Debate Inflamed Age Concerns
-
Widespread Technology Outage Disrupts Flights, Banks, Media Outlets and Companies around the World
-
Taiwan’s Air Force Cancels Drills as Typhoon Approaches. Naval and Land Exercises to Continue
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Cuts Growth Forecast, Prime Minister Warns of Weak-Yen Pain
- Kansai Airports to Add Slots, Flight Paths for Expo; Steps Taken to Limit Additional Noise for Residents
- Major Japanese Real Estate Companies Broaden Presence in Asia; Technologies to Tackle Environmental Issues Attracting Interest
- Japan, 5 Mekong River Countries Adopt New Strategy; Initiatives for Post-COVID-19 Resilience, Digitalization, Security
- BOJ Underestimated Impact of 2014 Tax Hike