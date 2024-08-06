Home>News Services>Reuters

Palestinian President Abbas to Visit Russia August 12-14, RIA Reports

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 28, 2024.

13:16 JST, August 6, 2024

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will visit Russia on Aug. 12-14, Russia’s RIA state news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a diplomatic source.

