Palestinian President Abbas to Visit Russia August 12-14, RIA Reports
13:16 JST, August 6, 2024
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will visit Russia on Aug. 12-14, Russia’s RIA state news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a diplomatic source.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
FBI Identifies Thomas Matthew Crooks as ‘Subject Involved’ in Trump Rally Shooting
-
Donald Trump Whisked off Stage in Pennsylvania after Apparent Gunshots Rang Through the Crowd
-
U.S. President Joe Biden Drops Out of the 2024 Race after Disastrous Debate Inflamed Age Concerns
-
Widespread Technology Outage Disrupts Flights, Banks, Media Outlets and Companies around the World
-
Taiwan’s Air Force Cancels Drills as Typhoon Approaches. Naval and Land Exercises to Continue
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Cuts Growth Forecast, Prime Minister Warns of Weak-Yen Pain
- Kansai Airports to Add Slots, Flight Paths for Expo; Steps Taken to Limit Additional Noise for Residents
- Sales in China Fall for 3 Japan Automakers
- BOJ Underestimated Impact of 2014 Tax Hike
- Japan, 5 Mekong River Countries Adopt New Strategy; Initiatives for Post-COVID-19 Resilience, Digitalization, Security