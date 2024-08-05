Home>News Services>Reuters

Bangladesh PM Hasina Has Resigned and Left the Country, Media Reports Say

Reuters
Protesters clash with police and the pro-government supporters at the Bangla Motor area in Dhaka on Sunday.

Reuters

18:42 JST, August 5, 2024

DHAKA (Reuters) – Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and left the country on Monday, media reports said, as more people were killed in some of the worst violence since the birth of the South Asian nation more than five decades ago.

