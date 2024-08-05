Bangladesh PM Hasina Has Resigned and Left the Country, Media Reports Say
18:42 JST, August 5, 2024
DHAKA (Reuters) – Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and left the country on Monday, media reports said, as more people were killed in some of the worst violence since the birth of the South Asian nation more than five decades ago.
