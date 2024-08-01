Japan’s Nissan, Honda to Research Software Platform Together

REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese automakers Nissan Motor and Honda Motor agreed to conduct joint research into technologies for a next-generation software platform, they said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The companies also signed a memorandum of understanding to deepen the strategic partnership they announced in March, pledging to cooperate in areas such as batteries, e-axles and vehicle complementation.

The automakers signed another memorandum of understanding with Mitsubishi Motors, which is 34% owned by Nissan, to discuss a framework to collaborate on vehicle electrification based on Honda’s and Nissan’s agreement from March, they said in a separate statement.

Nissan and Honda aim to conduct the basic research into technologies for the next-generation software platform in about a year, they said in their joint statement.

The push comes as both companies, Japan’s third and second biggest automakers after Toyota, still have to significantly step up electric-vehicle sales and have been losing share in key market China where both have made large investments.

Nissan and Honda will seek to standardize the specifications of EV battery cell modules from a mid- to long-term perspective, aiming to make it possible to use the batteries they plan to procure in vehicles from both companies, they said.