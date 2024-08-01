Japan’s Nissan, Honda to Research Software Platform Together
17:11 JST, August 1, 2024
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese automakers Nissan Motor and Honda Motor agreed to conduct joint research into technologies for a next-generation software platform, they said in a joint statement on Thursday.
The companies also signed a memorandum of understanding to deepen the strategic partnership they announced in March, pledging to cooperate in areas such as batteries, e-axles and vehicle complementation.
The automakers signed another memorandum of understanding with Mitsubishi Motors, which is 34% owned by Nissan, to discuss a framework to collaborate on vehicle electrification based on Honda’s and Nissan’s agreement from March, they said in a separate statement.
Nissan and Honda aim to conduct the basic research into technologies for the next-generation software platform in about a year, they said in their joint statement.
The push comes as both companies, Japan’s third and second biggest automakers after Toyota, still have to significantly step up electric-vehicle sales and have been losing share in key market China where both have made large investments.
Nissan and Honda will seek to standardize the specifications of EV battery cell modules from a mid- to long-term perspective, aiming to make it possible to use the batteries they plan to procure in vehicles from both companies, they said.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
FBI Identifies Thomas Matthew Crooks as ‘Subject Involved’ in Trump Rally Shooting
-
Donald Trump Whisked off Stage in Pennsylvania after Apparent Gunshots Rang Through the Crowd
-
U.S. President Joe Biden Drops Out of the 2024 Race after Disastrous Debate Inflamed Age Concerns
-
Widespread Technology Outage Disrupts Flights, Banks, Media Outlets and Companies around the World
-
Starmer Takes Power as Prime Minister as UK Labour Party Sweeps to Power in Historic Election Win
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Sales in China Fall for 3 Japan Automakers
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming
- Sex Crime Perpetrators Linked to U.S. Military in 166 Cases in Japan over 35 years; Local, Prefectural Governments Often Not Aware of Crimes
- Japan Ministry Concerned Over Same-Sex Couple Receiving City-Issued Resident Certificates Referring to ‘Common-Law Husband’
- Japan Court OKs Sex Change without Surgery