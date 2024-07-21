North Korea Floats Trash Balloons Towards South
11:31 JST, July 21, 2024
SEOUL, July 21 (Reuters) – North Korea on Sunday was floating balloons carrying trash towards South Korea, the South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
South Korea’s military on Friday resumed its round-the-clock loudspeaker broadcast campaign targeting North Korea in response to what it called the “despicable, shameful and vulgar” launch of balloons by Pyongyang carrying trash across the border.
Since May, North Korea has been floating thousands of balloons with bags of trash attached to them, which have become a new source of tension between the two Koreas.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
FBI Identifies Thomas Matthew Crooks as ‘Subject Involved’ in Trump Rally Shooting
-
It’s Not as World-Famous as Ramen or Sushi. but the Humble Onigiri Is Soul Food in Japan
-
Donald Trump Whisked off Stage in Pennsylvania after Apparent Gunshots Rang Through the Crowd
-
International Court Seeks Arrest of former Russian Defense Minister Shoigu over Attacks on Ukrainian Civilian Targets
-
Japanese Executive among 11 Arrested in Myanmar for Inflating Rice Prices
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Auto Insurance to Cost More in 2026
- Japan’s Transport Ministry Proposes Automated Logistics Link Between Tokyo and Osaka
- Services Producer Prices Rise by 2.5%
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming
- Japan Ministry Concerned Over Same-Sex Couple Receiving City-Issued Resident Certificates Referring to ‘Common-Law Husband’