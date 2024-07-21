Saudi not Involved in Targeting Hodeidah in Yemen, Ministry of Defense Says
14:42 JST, July 21, 2024
CAIRO, July 21 (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia is not linked to or participating in targeting Hodeidah in Yemen, Ministry of Defence spokesperson Turki al-Malki said on Sunday.
Saudi Arabia will not allow its airspace to be infiltrated by any party, he added.
