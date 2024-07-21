Home>News Services>Reuters

Saudi not Involved in Targeting Hodeidah in Yemen, Ministry of Defense Says

Houthi Media Centre/Handout via REUTERS
Smoke rises from a fire following an Israeli air strike in Hodeidah, Yemen in this handout photo released on July 20, 2024.

14:42 JST, July 21, 2024

CAIRO, July 21 (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia is not linked to or participating in targeting Hodeidah in Yemen, Ministry of Defence spokesperson Turki al-Malki said on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia will not allow its airspace to be infiltrated by any party, he added.

