Saudi not Involved in Targeting Hodeidah in Yemen, Ministry of Defense Says

Houthi Media Centre/Handout via REUTERS

Smoke rises from a fire following an Israeli air strike in Hodeidah, Yemen in this handout photo released on July 20, 2024.

CAIRO, July 21 (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia is not linked to or participating in targeting Hodeidah in Yemen, Ministry of Defence spokesperson Turki al-Malki said on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia will not allow its airspace to be infiltrated by any party, he added.