Biden Spoke with Trump, White House Official Says
11:51 JST, July 14, 2024
WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden spoke to former President Donald Trump on Saturday, according to a White House Official. Biden also spoke with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Butler Mayor Bob Dandoy, the official said.
