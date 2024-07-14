Home>News Services>Reuters

Biden Spoke with Trump, White House Official Says

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks following the incident that occurred at a campaign rally for former U.S. President Donald Trump, in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, U.S., July 13, 2024.

11:51 JST, July 14, 2024

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden spoke to former President Donald Trump on Saturday, according to a White House Official. Biden also spoke with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Butler Mayor Bob Dandoy, the official said.

