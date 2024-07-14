Shooting at Trump Rally Is Being Investigated as Assassination Attempt, AP Sources Say
10:48 JST, July 14, 2024
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – At Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, the U.S. Secret Service “neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased,” according to a statement posted on X. A “suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally,” according to the statement.”U.S. Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and the former president is safe and being evaluated,” according to Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service.”One spectator was killed, two spectators were critical injured. The incident is currently under investigation and the Secret Service has formally notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”
