British PM Starmer Says He Is Appalled by Incident at Trump Rally
10:17 JST, July 14, 2024
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was “appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump’s rally” after multiple shots rang out at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.
“Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack,” he said in a post on X on Sunday.
