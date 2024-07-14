Home>News Services>Reuters

British PM Starmer Says He Is Appalled by Incident at Trump Rally

REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo
Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks as he participates in a bilaterla meeting with Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg, during NATO’s 75th anniversary summit, in Washington, U.S. July 10, 2024.

Reuters

10:17 JST, July 14, 2024

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was “appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump’s rally” after multiple shots rang out at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

“Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack,” he said in a post on X on Sunday.

