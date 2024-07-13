Meta to Roll back Some Restrictions on Trump’s Facebook, Instagram Accounts
11:36 JST, July 13, 2024
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Meta META.O said on Friday it was rolling back some restrictions that had applied to former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.
The social media company indefinitely suspended Trump’s accounts following his praise of people who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The company then reinstated his accounts in early 2023, saying it would monitor Trump’s posts for further violations that could result in another suspension of between one month and two years.
Trump, who is running against U.S. President Joe Biden, will no longer be subject to the additional monitoring, Meta said.
“In assessing our responsibility to allow political expression, we believe that the American people should be able to hear from the nominees for president on the same basis,” Meta said in an updated blog post.
Some social media experts have long criticized Meta and other platforms for failing to moderate political content, including from political candidates.
Trump was also banned from Twitter, now called X, in 2021. Billionaire Elon Musk restored the account shortly after acquiring the company in 2022, though Trump has only posted once since then.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
It’s Not as World-Famous as Ramen or Sushi. but the Humble Onigiri Is Soul Food in Japan
-
Putin to Visit North Korea Starting Tuesday for Talks with Kim Jong Un, Both Countries Say
-
International Court Seeks Arrest of former Russian Defense Minister Shoigu over Attacks on Ukrainian Civilian Targets
-
Japanese Executive among 11 Arrested in Myanmar for Inflating Rice Prices
-
Japan’s Nikkei Reclaims 40,000 Level on Weak Yen, Foreign Buying (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Bank of Japan Intends to Proceed with Policy Normalization; Currently Holds 50% of Outstanding Bonds
- Japan Core Machinery Orders Down in April but Seen Firming Up Ahead
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming
- Mexican Designer Recycles Election Ads into Tote Bags
- Record 56 Candidates Run in Tokyo Gubernatorial Election; Showdown Between Renho, Koike Expected