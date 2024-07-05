Switzerland, EU Restart Financial Market Talks after Long Hiatus
17:08 JST, July 5, 2024
ZURICH, July 4 (Reuters) – Switzerland and the European Union resumed talks on financial market regulation on Thursday after dialogue was suspended in 2017, the Swiss government said.
Issues relating to financial market stability, cross-border activities, capital markets, digital finance, cybersecurity, sustainable finance and insurance were discussed during a meeting in Bern, the government said in a statement.
The resumption of talks comes amid broader negotiations between Brussels and Switzerland aimed at updating economic relations, which the Swiss hope will be concluded this year.
The EU delegation was led by John Berrigan, who heads the European Commission’s financial services unit.
He met Swiss officials from the finance and foreign ministries, the Swiss National Bank and market regulator FINMA.
The Swiss team was led by Finance Ministry State Secretary Daniela Stoffel.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
It’s Not as World-Famous as Ramen or Sushi. but the Humble Onigiri Is Soul Food in Japan
-
Putin to Visit North Korea Starting Tuesday for Talks with Kim Jong Un, Both Countries Say
-
Japan Video-Sharing Site Niconico Hit by Cyberattack
-
International Court Seeks Arrest of former Russian Defense Minister Shoigu over Attacks on Ukrainian Civilian Targets
-
Body of Missing British TV Presenter Michael Mosley Found on Greek Island
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Reduce Purchase Amount of Japanese Govt Bonds
- Japan Logs Largest April Current Account Surplus
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Former Trump Aides Differ on U.S. Intl Engagement; But Elbridge Colby, Matt Pottinger Both Share Concern Over Taiwan
- Mexican Designer Recycles Election Ads into Tote Bags