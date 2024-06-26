Home>News Services>Reuters

NATO Allies Select Netherlands’ Rutte as Next Secretary General

REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks to the media on the day of a European Union leaders informal summit in Brussels, Belgium June 17, 2024.

17:47 JST, June 26, 2024

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – NATO allies on Wednesday selected Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as NATO’s next boss, as the war in Ukraine rages on its doorstep and uncertainty hangs over the United States’ future attitude to the transatlantic alliance.

Rutte’s appointment became a formality after his only rival for the post, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, announced last week that he had quit the race, having failed to gain traction.

