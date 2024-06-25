Japan’s Business-To-Business Service Inflation Hits 2.5％ in May

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Buildings in Tokyo are seen with Mt. Fuji in the background in March 2021.

TOKYO (Reuters) – The price Japanese companies charge each other for services rose 2.5% in May from a year earlier, data showed on Tuesday, a sign prospects of steady wage increases are prompting more companies to pass on higher labor costs.

The year-on-year increase, however, slowed from the previous month’s 2.7% gain, Bank of Japan (BOJ) data showed.

An index measuring the price companies charge each other for services with high labor costs rose 2.5% in May from a year earlier, unchanged from April, the data showed.