Japan’s Business-To-Business Service Inflation Hits 2.5％ in May
11:22 JST, June 25, 2024
TOKYO (Reuters) – The price Japanese companies charge each other for services rose 2.5% in May from a year earlier, data showed on Tuesday, a sign prospects of steady wage increases are prompting more companies to pass on higher labor costs.
The year-on-year increase, however, slowed from the previous month’s 2.7% gain, Bank of Japan (BOJ) data showed.
An index measuring the price companies charge each other for services with high labor costs rose 2.5% in May from a year earlier, unchanged from April, the data showed.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Guilty: Trump Becomes First Former U.S. President Convicted of Felony Crimes
-
The Sun Rises over Normandy’s Beaches on D-Day’s 80th Anniversary
-
King Charles Banknotes Enter Circulation in U.K.
-
Putin to Visit North Korea Starting Tuesday for Talks with Kim Jong Un, Both Countries Say
-
Japan Video-Sharing Site Niconico Hit by Cyberattack
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
- Former Trump Aides Differ on U.S. Intl Engagement; But Elbridge Colby, Matt Pottinger Both Share Concern Over Taiwan
- North Korean Tankers spotted at Russia’s Vostochny Port; Brazen Oil Product Smuggling Becomes the Norm
- Mexican Designer Recycles Election Ads into Tote Bags