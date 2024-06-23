Taylor Swift Poses with Prince William at ‘Splendid’ London Concert
14:27 JST, June 23, 2024
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Prince William posed for a photo with U.S. music star Taylor Swift and two of his children, Charlotte and George, at the first night of Swift’s Eras tour in London on Friday.
A photo posted on Kensington Palace’s X social media feed with the caption “Thank you @taylorswift13 for a great evening!” showed William smiling as Swift took a selfie with him and the children. William celebrated his 42nd birthday on Friday.
Swift also posted a different photo of her with the royals and her partner Travis Kelce with the message: “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start.”
Ahead of the first of her eight shows at London’s Wembley Stadium, the city published a special version of its distinctive London Underground map to mark the occasion, and the “Changing of the Guard” ceremony at Buckingham Palace featured a military band rendition of one of her songs.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Guilty: Trump Becomes First Former U.S. President Convicted of Felony Crimes
-
North Korea Appears to Have Fired a Missile into the Sea, Japan and South Korea Say
-
The Sun Rises over Normandy’s Beaches on D-Day’s 80th Anniversary
-
King Charles Banknotes Enter Circulation in U.K.
-
North Korea Plans to Launch Satellite Rocket between May 27 and June 4, Japan Coast Guard Says
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
- Former Trump Aides Differ on U.S. Intl Engagement; But Elbridge Colby, Matt Pottinger Both Share Concern Over Taiwan
- Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Japan’s Daito Islands on Wednesday; Heavy Rain Warning Feared