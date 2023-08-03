- REUTERS
13 People Hurt in a Stabbing Incident near Seoul -Yonhap
19:44 JST, August 3, 2023
SEOUL (Reuters) – At least 13 people were wounded in a stabbing incident on Thursday in Seongnam, just south of the capital Seoul, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported citing police.
It was not immediately clear how serious the injuries were and the report said one person has been arrested.
