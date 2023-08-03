Home>NEWS SERVICES>REUTERS
  • REUTERS

13 People Hurt in a Stabbing Incident near Seoul -Yonhap


Reuters

19:44 JST, August 3, 2023

SEOUL (Reuters) – At least 13 people were wounded in a stabbing incident on Thursday in Seongnam, just south of the capital Seoul, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported citing police.

It was not immediately clear how serious the injuries were and the report said one person has been arrested.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING