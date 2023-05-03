- REUTERS
Russia Says Ukraine Attacked Kremlin with Drones in Failed Bid to Kill Putin – RIA
May 3 (Reuters) – Russia accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attacking the Kremlin with drones overnight in a failed bid to kill President Vladimir Putin, according to the state-run RIA news agency.
The Kremlin said it considered the attack to be a “planned terrorist action,” RIA reported.
It said two drones had been used in the alleged attack, but had been disabled by Russian defenses.
Putin was not injured, and there was no material damage to the Kremlin buildings, the Kremlin said.
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JAPAN GOVERNMENT SAYS MISSILE MAY FALL OFF HOKKAIDO AROUND 800 A.M. JAPAN TIME
-
Japan Govt Issues Alert to Warn Hokkaido Residents of Falling Missile
-
U.S. President Joe Biden Announces 2024 Reelection Bid
-
Are You a Facebook User? You Could Get Some Settlement Cash
-
K-pop Star Moonbin of Boy Band Astro Dies at 25
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Tokyo’s Nezu Shrine Hosts Riot of Colorful Azaleas
- Tokyo’s Kabukicho District Gets New Nighttime Attraction
- Snow Man’s Ren Meguro Melts Hearts with Hot Acting
- EU Foreign Policy Chief: Unacceptable for China to Give Russia Military Support
- JAPAN GOVERNMENT SAYS MISSILE MAY FALL OFF HOKKAIDO AROUND 800 A.M. JAPAN TIME