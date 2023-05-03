Russia Says Ukraine Attacked Kremlin with Drones in Failed Bid to Kill Putin – RIA

May 3 (Reuters) – Russia accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attacking the Kremlin with drones overnight in a failed bid to kill President Vladimir Putin, according to the state-run RIA news agency.

The Kremlin said it considered the attack to be a “planned terrorist action,” RIA reported.

It said two drones had been used in the alleged attack, but had been disabled by Russian defenses.

Putin was not injured, and there was no material damage to the Kremlin buildings, the Kremlin said.