Huge Ukrainian Fag Panted on Rad Outside Russian Embassy in London

Reuters

Police officers respond, after Protest group ‘Led by Donkeys’ spread paint in the colours of the Ukrainian flag on the road, ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, outside the Russian Embassy in London on Thursday.

LONDON (Reuters) – A group of activists poured hundreds of liters of yellow and blue paint onto the road outside the Russian Embassy in London on Thursday to create an enormous Ukrainian flag ahead of the one year anniversary of Moscow’s invasion.

The campaign group “Led By Donkeys” halted traffic before spreading more than 300 liters of paint across the road using wheelbarrows and brushes to make the 500 square meter (5382 square feet) flag.

“Ukraine is an independent state and a people with every right to self-determination,” the group said in a statement.

“The existence of a massive Ukrainian flag outside (Russian President Vladimir Putin’s) embassy in London will serve to remind him of that.”

Moscow says its invasion was justified by concerns about its security.

London’s Metropolitan Police said three men and one woman had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and obstructing the highway.

The tires of several vehicles were covered in the paint as they drove over it, leaving colorful markings along the road which borders Hyde Park and Kensington Gardens.

The group said the non-toxic, solvent-free and fast-dry edible paint was washable and designed for road art.