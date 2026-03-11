Multiple Gunshots Fired near Rihanna’s LA Home and a Woman Is Taken into Custody

The Associated Press

Rihanna arrives at the premiere of “Smurfs” on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police took a woman into custody after she fired gunshots outside Rihanna ‘s gated home, according to authorities and news reports on Monday.

No one was injured, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the singer was at home when the shooting happened Sunday afternoon.

Police received a call about shots fired around 1:15 p.m. in the Beverly Hills area, Officer Charles Miller said Monday. A 35-year-old woman was later taken into custody and investigators recovered a weapon, according to a police statement. The suspect has been booked on suspicion of attempted murder and is in jail on $10 million bail. The district attorney had not yet announced charges.

Miller did not say who lived in the home. Multiple local news outlets reported that it belongs to Rihanna. Public records show the property is owned by a trust run by Evan Jehle, who is a member of the advisory board for Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation.

Emails seeking comment were left with Rihanna’s publicist and manager.

KABC-TV showed video of what appeared to be five bullet holes in the front gate of the home.

“Shooting just occurred. Ten gunshots fired from the vehicle,” a police dispatcher told responding officers on audio obtained by KABC. The gunfire came from across the street, police said.

It was not known if the woman under arrest had any connection to Rihanna.

In 2018, a man was accused of breaking into a different home of Rihanna’s in the Hollywood Hills and spending 12 hours there. The man pleaded no contest to felony counts of stalking and vandalism and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest in 2019. He was sentenced to probation.

A nine-time Grammy Award winner, Rihanna has 14 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including “We Found Love,” “Work,” “Umbrella” and “Disturbia.” She founded the makeup brand Fenty Beauty in 2017.

She and A$AP Rocky announced the birth of their third child, a girl named Rocki Irish Mayers, in September.