Latin American Leaders Call for Unity against Growing Political Polarization
11:11 JST, January 29, 2026
PANAMA CITY (AP) — Latin American leaders, who gathered for a development forum Wednesday, called for regional unity in the face of increasing political polarization and the recent U.S. intervention in Venezuela.
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva did not name the United States, but alluded to the country’s recent actions and the resulting political divisions that have caused paralysis in the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) — the only organization that includes all the region’s governments.
“It has not been capable of producing even a single declaration against illegal military interventions that affect our region,” Lula said during the economic forum in Panama City hosted by the CAF-Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean.
“We’re experiencing one of the moments of greatest deterioration in the area of integration,” the Brazilian leader said.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who has sparred with U.S. President Donald Trump and is scheduled to meet him next week in Washington, was more direct, criticizing “bombing” over Caracas and saying former-Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro should be tried in his own country or by a regional judicial body that he called a “Three Americas Tribunal.”
Leaders from Ecuador, Bolivia and Guatemala were also in attendance, as well as Chile’s President-elect José Antonio Kast.
Top Articles in News Services
-
Arctic Sees Unprecedented Heat as Climate Impacts Cascade
-
South Korea Prosecutor Seeks Death Penalty for Ex-President Yoon over Martial Law (Update)
-
At Least 7 Explosions and Low-Flying Aircraft Are Heard in Venezuela’s Caracas
-
Japan’s Nagasaki, Okinawa Make N.Y. Times’ 52 Places to Go in 2026
-
Italy Crafts Lab-grown Snacks with Fruit Residues, Plant Cells, 3D Printer
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disaster Prevention Measures, Bears
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 Afternoon to Jan. 3; 5-Centimeter Snow Fall Expected in Hakone, Tama, and Chichibu Areas
-
China Confirmed to Be Operating Drilling Vessel Near Japan-China Median Line
-
Tokyo, Yokohama Observe First Snowfall of Season; 1 Day Earlier than Average Year