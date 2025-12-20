Louvre Reopens Fully after Staff Vote to Suspend Strike
12:07 JST, December 20, 2025
PARIS (AP) — The Louvre in Paris reopened fully on Friday after staff voted to suspend a strike that had disrupted access to the world’s most visited museum, management and unions said.
The decision was taken during a general assembly of museum workers, who voted unanimously to pause the strike to allow the museum to welcome visitors, unions said in a statement. The walkout had led to a full closure earlier in the week and a partial reopening on Wednesday.
Unions said the suspension followed five meetings with Culture Ministry officials but said progress remains insufficient, particularly on staffing levels, pay and long-term security plans. They also cited concerns over building deterioration and working conditions.
Union representatives criticized what they described as a lack of engagement from Louvre President Laurence des Cars during the strike, saying she neither met staff nor addressed them during the mobilization.
Workers are due to hold another general assembly on Jan. 5 to decide whether to resume strike action.
