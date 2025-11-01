French Minister Vows Louvre Anti-Intrusion Devices after Post-Heist Report Finds Security Lapses
16:11 JST, November 1, 2025
PARIS (AP) — The Louvre will install streetside anti-ramming and anti-intrusion devices in the next two months, France’s culture minister said Friday, after facing pressure following the Oct. 19 heist of crown jewels at the museum.
The announcement follows a provisional investigation that found a “chronic, structural underestimation” of the risk of theft at the Paris landmark.
Culture Minister Rachida Dati has said that alarms worked during the robbery, but acknowledged “security gaps,” refused the resignation of the museum director and cited four failings: underestimated risk, underequipped security, ill-suited governance and “obsolete” protocols.
“On public roads, anti-ramming and anti-intrusion devices will be installed before the end of the year,” she told the TF1 broadcaster on Friday.
The thieves used a truck-mounted basket lift to reach a window of the Apollo Gallery and fled with eight crown jewel pieces within minutes.
Scrutiny by the French Senate this week investigated surveillance gaps and accountability, with some lawmakers and unions questioning whether the minister’s measures amount to gestures rather than durable reform.
Louvre director Laurence des Cars has already said that the museum needs physical barriers to stop vehicles from parking close to vulnerable windows.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Krasznahorkai wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature (Update 1)
-
Trio Win 2025 Nobel Economics Prize for Work on Innovation and ‘Creative Destruction’
-
Kitagawa, Robson and Yaghi Win 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Rises on Improving Bets of Takaichi Becoming Next PM (Update 1)
-
Japan New PM Takaichi Vows Package to Cushion Blow from Rising Living Costs, Tariffs
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Markets Brace for More Political Uncertainty Following News of Komeito Ending Coalition with LDP
-
Foreign Visitors to Japan Hit 30 Million at Record Pace, with Spending Also Climbing
-
Casio Launches ‘Sauna Watch’ That Can Withstand Temperatures of up to 100 C
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including ‘Super Cub’ Compliant with New Moped License Regulation