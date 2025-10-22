Hot word :

South Korea Says North Korea Has Fired a Ballistic Missile Toward the North’s Eastern Waters

The Yomiuri Shimbun

AP

8:49 JST, October 22, 2025

SEOUL (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the North’s eastern waters.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the missile launch happened Wednesdays but gave no further details such as how far the weapon flew.

The launch comes days after South Korea hosts a regional economic conference next week.

