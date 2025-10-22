South Korea Says North Korea Has Fired a Ballistic Missile Toward the North’s Eastern Waters
8:49 JST, October 22, 2025
SEOUL (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the North’s eastern waters.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the missile launch happened Wednesdays but gave no further details such as how far the weapon flew.
The launch comes days after South Korea hosts a regional economic conference next week.
