Israeli military says seven living hostages earlier freed by Hamas have returned to Israel (Update 2)
The Associated Press
14:16 JST, October 13, 2025
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli military says seven living hostages earlier freed by Hamas have returned to Israel.
