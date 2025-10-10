Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>News Services>Associated Press
#Earthquake

7.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Offshore from Southern Philippines and May Cause Tsunami

The Associated Press

11:27 JST, October 10, 2025

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — An offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit off a southern Philippine province Friday morning, and a hazardous tsunami was possible nearby.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said it was expecting damage and aftershocks from the earthquake, which was centered at sea about 62 kilometers (38 miles) southeast of Manay town in Davao Oriental province and was caused by movement in a fault at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles),

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu said hazardous waves were possible within 300 kilometers (186 miles) of the epicenter. There was not a wider danger of a tsunami, it said.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Associated Press Page

Associated Press Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING