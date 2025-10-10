7.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Offshore from Southern Philippines and May Cause Tsunami
11:27 JST, October 10, 2025
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — An offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit off a southern Philippine province Friday morning, and a hazardous tsunami was possible nearby.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said it was expecting damage and aftershocks from the earthquake, which was centered at sea about 62 kilometers (38 miles) southeast of Manay town in Davao Oriental province and was caused by movement in a fault at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles),
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu said hazardous waves were possible within 300 kilometers (186 miles) of the epicenter. There was not a wider danger of a tsunami, it said.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Ragasa Batters Hong Kong and Southern China after Causing Deaths in Taiwan and Philippines
-
China’s Bytedance Will Get 1 of 7 Board Seats for Tiktok’s US Operations, Official Says
-
No Tsunami Is Expected Along Japan’s Coast After Magnitude 7.1 Earthquake Strikes near East Coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Region (Update 1)
-
Stocks Hesitant in Asia, with a Lot Riding on Fed Decision
-
Krasznahorkai wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’
-
ASIA INSIDE REVIEW: U.S. Pressures Southeast Asian Nations to Crack Down on Transshipped Chinese Exports
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan