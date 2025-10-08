Building Collapse in Central Madrid Kills 2 Workers, 2 More Missing in the Debris
11:15 JST, October 8, 2025
MADRID (AP) — A building under renovation collapsed in central Madrid on Tuesday, killing two construction workers and leaving two others missing, the mayor of Spain’s capital said.
Mayor José Luis Martínez Almeida said that emergency workers and police had recovered the body of a man and had located the body of another person trapped in the debris.
The mayor said that one of the missing workers was a woman but that it was too soon to know the sex of the body located in the ruins.
Another three workers were injured, with one suffering a fractured leg, when the top floor of the six-story building collapsed and pancaked the subsequent floors under it at around 1 p.m., the mayor said.
The facade remained standing and apparently stopped most of the debris from reaching the street. Firefighters and police were using sniffer dogs and drones to help the search efforts.
“We will keep working until we find the missing people,” Martínez Almeida said.
The building’s facade was covered by a huge green tarp typically used by construction crews when renovating older buildings.
