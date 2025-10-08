Hot word :

Jews Are Celebrating Sukkot, a 7-Day Holiday Intended as a Time of Joy

Jews march around the Great Lawn in Manhattan’s Central Park for a “Circle of Unity” event marking the second anniversary of the deadly Oct. 7 attack in Israel, on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in New York.

The Associated Press

11:05 JST, October 8, 2025

Sukkot, a weeklong Jewish holiday celebrating the traditional gathering of the harvest, started at sundown Monday, Oct. 6, and continues through Monday, Oct. 13.

Sukkot is considered one of the most joyful festivals on the Jewish calendar — distinctive in that it explicitly encourages Jews to rejoice and discourages public mourning.

This year, the first full day of Sukkot fell on Oct. 7 — the second anniversary of Hamas’ 2023 attack on southern Israel that left more than 1,200 people dead and 251 others taken hostage.

Believing that public mourning is prohibited by Jewish law during Sukkot, a coalition of Jewish leaders and activists in New York City organized what they called a Circle of Unity, inviting people to gather on the Great Lawn in Central Park for “dancing, praying, and celebrating Jewish life and resilience together.”

