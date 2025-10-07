Hurricane Priscilla Lashes Western Mexico with Heavy Rain and Strong Winds

NOAA via AP

In this satellite image released by NOAA, Tropical Storm Priscilla forms in the easter Pacific off Mexico, Oct. 5, 2025.

MIAMI (AP) — Western Mexico was being lashed Monday by a hurricane bringing heavy rain, strong winds and rough surf to coastal areas and the Baja California peninsula.

A tropical storm watch was issued for Baja California Sur from Cabo San Lucas to Cabo San Lazaro, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.

Hurricane Priscilla was spinning just off the coast of Mexico, about 205 miles (330 kilometers) west-southwest of Cabo Corrientes with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph).

On Monday night, the government of Baja California Sur announced the cancellation of classes at all educational centers starting Tuesday in Los Cabos and La Paz as a preventive measure. It also set up a dozen shelters in Los Cabos for people living in areas at risk.

Parts of southwestern Mexico could get up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain from Priscilla’s outer bands through Wednesday, bringing a flash flooding risk to Michoacán and Colima states, forecasters said.

Swells from Priscilla were reaching the coast of Mexico. Life threatening surf and rip currents were likely, the weather service said.

The hurricane was expected to intensify to a Category 2 storm before weakening.

Nearby, Tropical Storm Octave was weakening about 840 miles (1,350 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Baja California. Its maximum sustained winds were 50 mph (85 kph).

There were no watches or warnings in effect with Octave, and no hazards affecting land. Forecasters expect the storm will continuing weakening and dissipate in a few days.