Moldova Bars 2 Pro-Russian Parties from Tense Parliamentary Election

The Associated Press

A gendarme watches as supporters hold flags at a protest rally of the Russia-friendly Patriotic Electoral Bloc in Chisinau, Moldova, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, ahead of parliamentary elections taking place on Sept. 28.

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldova’s electoral commission on Friday barred two pro-Russian parties from participating in this weekend’s tense parliamentary election, which is beleaguered by widespread claims of Russian interference.

The outcome of Sunday’s high-stakes vote could determine whether Moldova, a Soviet republic until 1991 and a candidate for European Union membership since 2022, can continue on a path toward the EU or will be brought back under Russia’s orbit.

The parties barred Friday, the Heart of Moldova and Moldova Mare, face allegations of illegal financing and voter bribery.

The Heart of Moldova was one of four parties in the Russia-friendly Patriotic Electoral Bloc, or BEP, which is viewed as one of the main opponents of the ruling pro-Western Party of Action and Solidarity in Sunday’s election. The Moldova Mare was another opposition party, but was widely expected to present less of a challenge.

The Central Electoral Commission’s action against the Heart of Moldova was based on a ruling a day earlier by the Chisinau Court of Appeal, which restricted the party’s activities for 12 months. The justice ministry requested the restrictions following searches earlier this month on Heart of Moldova party members that led to allegations of voter bribery, illegal party financing and money laundering.

The BEP says it wants “friendship with Russia, “permanent neutrality” and a “state that serves the people, not officials.”

The electoral commission said in a statement that all candidates proposed by Heart of Moldova will be removed from the bloc’s list of candidates, and gave the bloc 24 hours to adjust its list to meet the representation thresholds required by electoral law.

Later on Friday, the Central Electoral Commission said it excluded the Moldova Mare party from the race, citing allegations of illegal financing, undeclared funds from abroad, vote-buying and participation in a “camouflaged electoral bloc” tied to a political party declared unconstitutional. The Commission stated it will send its decision to the Ministry of Justice to be examined.

The Moldova Mare’s leader, Victoria Furtuna, was sanctioned by the EU in July for receiving “significant support” from pro-Russian fugitive oligarch Ilan Shor, whose Shor Party was declared unconstitutional in 2023 and banned.

The ruling Party of Action and Solidarity has held a strong parliamentary majority since 2021, but risks losing it in the upcoming race, in which it faces several Russia-friendly opponents but no viable pro-European partners.

Irina Vlah, leader of the Heart of Moldova, condemned “the abusive decision” and called it a “political spectacle, concocted a long time ago” by the ruling party. She made a similar statement condemning the court ruling the previous day.

“We have made numerous calls pointing out the crimes that were being committed against us, but there has been no reaction, no change in attitude, which once again confirms that in recent weeks a scenario has been implemented against us,” read a statement on her Facebook page.

On Thursday, Vlah was banned from entering Latvia, Estonia and Poland, which accused her of “helping the Russian Federation interfere in the preparations for the parliamentary elections.”

The electoral commission’s decision is likely to inflame tensions in an already polarized country where authorities have warned that Russia is spending hundreds of millions of euros (dollars) to sway the outcome of Sunday’s vote via an alleged vote-buying operation and plans to incite riots around the election.

Moscow has repeatedly denied meddling in Moldova. In a statement Thursday, Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs dismissed allegations of Russian interference in Moldova’s elections as “anti-Russian” and “unsubstantiated.”

Cristian Cantir, an associate professor of international relations at Oakland University, told The Associated Press that pro-Russian parties may use the ban to claim they are being discriminated against and energize supporters.

“If political competitors break the law and contribute to the Kremlin’s plans to undermine Moldova, an institutional response is necessary for the preservation of the country’s security and democracy,” he said. “Having said that, the decision will be used by pro-Russian groups as further evidence for their claim of political persecution … These groups will ramp up this rhetoric to mobilize their electorate.”