Migrants Return to Venezuela, a Gold Mine Rescue and More Top Photos This Week from Latin America
14:33 JST, September 27, 2025
Sept. 19-25, 2025
Venezuelan migrants departed Jaque on Panama’s Pacific coast en route to Jurado, Colombia, as they returned home after failing to enter the United States. Yuliana Andrea Agudelo embraced her son Sebastian Agudelo after he was rescued from a gold mine that collapsed, trapping more than 20 miners.
This gallery was curated by AP photo editor Jon Orbach in Mexico City.
