Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>News Services>Associated Press

Migrants Return to Venezuela, a Gold Mine Rescue and More Top Photos This Week from Latin America

The Associated Press
Venezuelan migrants depart Jaque on Panama’s Pacific coast en route to Jurado, Colombia, as they return home after failing to enter the United States, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025.

The Associated Press

14:33 JST, September 27, 2025

Sept. 19-25, 2025

Venezuelan migrants departed Jaque on Panama’s Pacific coast en route to Jurado, Colombia, as they returned home after failing to enter the United States. Yuliana Andrea Agudelo embraced her son Sebastian Agudelo after he was rescued from a gold mine that collapsed, trapping more than 20 miners.

This gallery was curated by AP photo editor Jon Orbach in Mexico City.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Associated Press Page

Associated Press Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING