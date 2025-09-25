Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>News Services>Associated Press

A Bangkok Road Collapse Creates a Sinkhole Disrupting Traffic and Prompting Evacuations

The Associated Press
Damage is seen after a road collapse near Vajira Hospital in Bangkok Thailand, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025.

The Associated Press

10:58 JST, September 25, 2025

BANGKOK (AP) — A part of a road in Bangkok collapsed on Wednesday, leaving a large sinkhole that disrupted traffic, damaged infrastructure and prompted evacuations in the surrounding area.

There were no casualties but three vehicles were damaged by the collapse, said Bangkok Gov. Chadchart Sittipunt. He said officials believe the collapse was caused by construction work on an underground train station.

Videos of the moment of the collapse show the face of the road slowly sinking down, pulling down several electricity poles and damaging water pipes. Cars tried to back away as the hole grew larger and completely severed the four-lane road. One edge of the hole stopped right in front of a police station, exposing its underground structure.

A nearby hospital said it would close the outpatient services for two days. The Bangkok city officials said the hospital’s structure was not affected, but people were ordered to be evacuated from the police station and other nearby buildings.

Officials have also cut electricity and water in the area. Chadcharts said relevant authorities are working to fix the hole as fast as they could amid concerns that a heavy rain could cause further damage. Bangkok is currently in a monsoon season.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Associated Press Page

Associated Press Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING