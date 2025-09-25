A Bangkok Road Collapse Creates a Sinkhole Disrupting Traffic and Prompting Evacuations
10:58 JST, September 25, 2025
BANGKOK (AP) — A part of a road in Bangkok collapsed on Wednesday, leaving a large sinkhole that disrupted traffic, damaged infrastructure and prompted evacuations in the surrounding area.
There were no casualties but three vehicles were damaged by the collapse, said Bangkok Gov. Chadchart Sittipunt. He said officials believe the collapse was caused by construction work on an underground train station.
Videos of the moment of the collapse show the face of the road slowly sinking down, pulling down several electricity poles and damaging water pipes. Cars tried to back away as the hole grew larger and completely severed the four-lane road. One edge of the hole stopped right in front of a police station, exposing its underground structure.
A nearby hospital said it would close the outpatient services for two days. The Bangkok city officials said the hospital’s structure was not affected, but people were ordered to be evacuated from the police station and other nearby buildings.
Officials have also cut electricity and water in the area. Chadcharts said relevant authorities are working to fix the hole as fast as they could amid concerns that a heavy rain could cause further damage. Bangkok is currently in a monsoon season.
